INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, July 4, saw 111 race car drivers take part in the action at the Independence Motor Speedway in the Holiday Special. The headliner of the night was the 25-lap IMCA Budweiser Late Model main event. Eric Pollard shot to the high side of the speedway from his front row start and sailed on to the win. Hometown favorite Curt Martin tried to reel in the quick-running Pollard but was unable to mount a serious challenge in settling for second.
Twelfth-starting Kolin Hibdon scored the win in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds on Saturday night. The 16--yea old Hibdon from the state of Nevada used every line on the track in making his way to the front. Hibdon overtook race leader Ron Lauritzen near the midway point of the main and raced under the checkers ahead of Lauritzen and Jeff Aikey.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature treated the fans to a fierce battle for the lead, which featured a pack of five drivers. Cole Mather emerged from the pack to score his fourth win in a row. Saturday night marked exactly five years to the date for Mather’s first ever Stock Car feature win at the Independence Motor Speedway. History repeated itself with Mather’s hard-fought win as he was able to hold off Jarrod Weepie and Chris Luloff at the finish line.
The Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmods main event turned into a battle of the Olson cousins. Tony Olson used a couple of late race slide jobs to hold off Kyle Olson for the win. Kip Siems ran a strong third.
The Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stock main event saw Kaden Reynolds continue his mastery of the IMS high banks. Reynolds worked to the front from a third row start and shot by early leader Aaron Rudolph on his way to the win. Rudolph took second ahead of Miciah Hidlebaugh, who finished third.
Twenty-two IMCA Sport Compacts took the green flag for their main event. Iowa City driver Ryan Havel drove his 0 machine to the 12-lap feature win over Korey Lana and Justin Hemstead.
Cole McNeal used a late race pass for the lead to take the win in the Micro Mod feature. McNeal scored the win over visitor Chaz Thompson from Dallas, Texas. Thompson, driving a car owned by Chad Dugan, is visiting the area and will be doing an Internet blog featuring the Micro Mods to promote the class nationwide.
Racing will continue at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 11, with a full program of racing featuring all six classes. Hot laps will take to the track at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, July 4, Independence Motor Speedway{/span}
Feature Results (Top 5)
Budweiser IMCA Late Models
1. P7 Eric Pollard, Peosta
2. 45 Curt Martin ,Independence
3. 8R Sean Johnson, Independence
4. 14 Logan Duffy, Independence
5. 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
1. 48K Kolin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nevada
2. 10K Ron Lauritzen, Jesup
3. 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
4. 27M Mark Schulte, Delhi
5. 19D Darin Duffy, Urbana
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
1. 74C Cole Mather, Fairbank
2. 3 Jarod Weepie, Dunkerton
3. 18 Chris Luloff, Independence
4. 15 Tom Schmitt, Independence
5. 14C Leah Wroten, Independence
Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmods
1. T23 Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids
2. K3 Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids
3. 16SS Kip Siems, Cedar Falls
4. 40J Jason Doyle, Marion
5. B21 Brandon Tharp, Vinton
Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stocks
1. 1 Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids
2. 38R Aaron Rudolph, Grand Junction
3. 72H Micah Hidlebaugh, Adel
4. 24t Tyler Olliendieck, Tripoli
5. 23 Justin Hanson, Oelwein
IMCA Sport Compacts
1. 0 Ryan Havel, Iowa City
2. 24 Korey Lana, Cedar Rapids
3. 11H Justin Hemstead, Manchester
4. 007 Adam Gates, Marion
5. 2 Alicia Steepleton, Marion
Micro Mods
1. 51 Cole McNeal, Dysart
2. 1Z Chaz Thompson, Dallas, Texas
3. 33J Carson James, Quasqueton
4. 19X Matt Dugan, Garnavillo
5. 41 Skyler Dugan, Waukon