Poppy time

INDEPENDENCE – On Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 2440 will be handing out poppies in honor of veterans and their many sacrifices. People may receive a poppy for a suggested free-will donation at Walmart, Fareway, and Norby’s between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.
The money raised is used to support the VA Hospital, cancer research, local schools, Dollars for Scholars, Operation Threshold, veteran Christmas presents, the local food pantry, the Iowa Home for Children, and disaster relief, just to name a few.
The first poppy distribution was held in 1922. Soon the flower was adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW). In 1923, the VFW began to have the poppies assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance.
Please come out and pay tribute to our veterans and to help support the many causes of the VFW Auxiliary.