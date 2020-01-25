INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Pork Producers (BCPP) will be holding their annual banquet on March 7, 2020, at the Henderson Event Center at 6:30 p.m. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will follow with a meeting and dinner provided by BBQ for You.
Every year, the Pork Producers offer two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors whose parents are BCPP members. Please contact your guidance counselor for an application.
Pork Ambassador is a new royalty position being offered to male and female candidates. This individual will represent the county with pork promotions and assist the board throughout the year. Candidates are also sought for Pork Queen and Little Miss Pigtails.
For more details, please contact Tina Pech at 563-608-1447.