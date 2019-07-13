Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Want to find out about the new church coming to town? Prairie Lakes Church is holding another informational meeting at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Can’t be there? Connect with them anytime or watch online services on Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m. at prairielakeschurch.org.

