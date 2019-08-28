INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church (PLC) is a multi-site church with campuses in Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Grinnell, New Hampton, and Osage. Since 2010, the church has been expanding its reach by launching in towns across the state. According to Pastor Matt Rittgers, who will shepherd the new Independence congregation, Prairie Lakes Church has been praying and searching for a Buchanan County facility for nearly six months.
On October 1, Prairie Lakes Church will move its operations into the Henderson Event Center in Independence.
“Ideally, when we go into communities, we try to identify a 12,000-sq.-ft., stand-alone, single-story facility on at least five acres of land with parking for 150. Yes, that is pretty specific,” Rittgers smiled. “We were very fortunate. God’s good.”
Independence will be the sixth location operating as a Prairie Lakes Church campus.
“This is where we will hold our services when we open Christmas Eve. It will house our offices and allow for the weekday ministry. We are thrilled to have 24/7 access to such a terrific facility,” said Rittgers.
“We have a look and feel that we try to keep consistent across all of our campuses,” said Rittgers. “Therefore, it’s our goal – little by little – to have one’s experience at PLC Indee feel a lot like the experience they would have in New Hampton, Osage, Fort Dodge, Grinnell, or even Cedar Falls. We’ll have comfortable chairs, contemporary worship music, and theatrical-style lighting and video.
“We’re a come-as-you-are church. Some are most comfortable in suits and ties, but most wear jeans, t-shirts – and we even see a few motorcycle jackets. All are welcome and it is a chief concern for us to have safe, biblically driven, and excellent nursery and children’s ministries on Sunday mornings.”
PLC has already been involved with the community. They earned a parade float award here in town on the Fourth of July and have sponsored a Friday Night Live in Riverwalk Park. They have also held gatherings at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse to introduce themselves to the community.
Over the next year, Prairie Lakes Church will work collaboratively with the Henderson Event Center, renting the facility and being their primary tenant. The two organizations will work side-by-side – with the Hendersons delivering high-quality special events on Fridays and Saturdays and Prairie Lakes Church providing vibrant church experiences Sunday mornings and during the week.
“It’s taken us a while to carefully work though the schedule and plan the logistics,” said Rittgers, “but we’ve got a great arrangement and are able to accommodate all scheduled events without disruption.”
In the fall of 2020, Prairie Lakes Church will have exclusive access to the facility and begin making more interior changes.
Prairie Lakes Church will hold a preview service at Independence Jr./Sr. High School on Sunday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m. This high-energy, one-hour service will allow people in the area to experience firsthand what the church will offer on a typical weekend.
“We know there are hundreds of people in Buchanan County who are not connected to a church. Many are just curious. This is a great, low-risk way to kick the tires and check us out,” said Rittgers.
Prairie Lakes Church is a “no matter” church, which means no matter who you are, where you’ve been, what you’ve done, or what’s been done to you, God loves you, and you can look for God here.
Follow Prairie Lakes Church Independence on Facebook for the most up-to-date information about monthly gatherings and upcoming events.