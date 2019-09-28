WATERLOO – In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the NICU developmental care team at UnityPoint Health® – Allen Hospital will host a special event on Tuesday, October 15, in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at Allen Hospital. There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer by one of our chaplains, and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. The balloon release is to take place at 6 p.m.
Anyone who has been impacted by a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss due to SIDS, prematurity, or other cause is invited to find support or offer support to those who have experienced a loss.