INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday, October 22, St. John School’s four-year-old preschool program held a Preschool Family Night Out event. It was a fun night!
Michael Maas, a Buchanan County Conservation naturalist from Fontana Park, brought in an owl and shared information about owls and his job.
Kristi Moeller from Buchanan County Health Center brought with some oranges to demonstrate to families about SPARK, a program that introduces fruits, vegetables, and exercise to four-year-olds. The goal is for children to engage family members and encourage healthy eating habits. An additional goal is to help decrease childhood obesity.
The families also made paper bag scarecrows with the teacher, Mrs. Beth Hilliard.