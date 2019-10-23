INDEPENDENCE – After meeting with current and retired mental health workers, most members of AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Monday afternoon, Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer said he had heard “horrific” stories. He said he heard that due to budget and tax cuts, mental health services have been “gutted” in the state of Iowa.
“The workers have been put through the ringer,” he said. It took one of the best systems in the country and made it one of the worst.…What they did to those mental health workers, and I’m sure what they did the people who were afflicted with mental health issues, is unconscionable.”
Steyer also related how stories of unsafe working conditions led to OSHA violations and fines. [A separate story will be in the Saturday Bulletin Journal.]
“Beyond that…[the state] has taken away their rights as working people,” he said. “I’ve said for a long time there has been a 40-year war on working people.”
Steyer said he heard stories about overtime and vacation being taken away, workers being put in unsafe positions where people get badly hurt, being fired for not getting well quickly enough, and taking away the right to complain under penalty of termination.
“I was literally like, ‘Wow!’” he said. “What is this, Soviet Russia? When did American citizens lose their right to tell the truth and speak out? Well it’s apparently true in Iowa. What I heard was a systematic attack on the mental health system itself and a systematic war on the working people. Unconscionable.”
Steyer said he spoke in early 2018 to former Iowa gubernatorial candidate John Norris.
“[Norris] said the number one issue in Iowa was mental health,” said Steyer. “People don’t talk about it…not aware of it.…The system is intentionally broken so rich people and corporations could pay less taxes.”
Steyer believes the Republican Party has a “playbook” used at the national level.
“The playbook is cut taxes for rich people and corporations, cut education, cut health – including mental health – permit pollution as much as people want to pollute, and attack working people,” he said.
Steyer also spoke about initiatives to limit the voting power of minorities and how the minimum wage has not grown with inflation or the economic productivity of workers. He looks to make changes to large corporations and special interest groups.
Steyer says that health care, including mental health, is a top priority for Iowans of all ages. For younger voters, the cost of college, racial justice, and the climate are important, too.
“I believe I am the person that put by far the highest priority on solving the climate crisis,” he said. “I’d declare a state of emergency on day one. I would use the emergency powers of the presidency and it would be the number one priority for foreign policy. We have to solve it, and we can solve it. We can do it in a way to make us richer, better employed, and healthier. Specifically, that we can solve clean air, clean water problems, and we can do it in the low-income neighborhoods and communities of color where we, the United States, has concentrated air and water pollution.…It’s a win-win-win. But if we don’t do it, we will put ourselves in a horrible position. It’s a time-based thing. We have to get going and we have to lead the world.”
Another issue Steyer believes people don’t talk about enough is the economy.
“Not just growth, but how we share the money,” he said. “Basically, it’s been completely unjust for over 40 years....To get anything done, we’re going to have to get this government to work for the people. That’s why I’m running.…As long as these corporations run this government, we’re not getting any of this stuff. We need to talk about the need to take back our government so that we can get health care for everybody, so that we can get decent education, so that we can get living wages, so that we can get clean air and clean water.”
Should he win the Democrat nomination for president, Steyer would like to select a running mate with a different perspective.
“Someone with a different history and background from mine,” he said. “I believe the best decisions are made by the most diverse people. Not just in my running mate, but in all parts of my administration. I want to make sure we have people from very diverse experiences and backgrounds so that we get the broadest possible intelligence brought to bear.…What’s really important is to work together as a team to acknowledge the [shared] mission together and to accept the leadership.”
Steyer wrapped up his interview by reiterating the need to “take back government” and “stabilize the climate.”
“[If we meet those two challenges] I believe the United States will be in the best position of any people in the history of the planet,” he said. “I believe we can guarantee a standard of living higher than anyone understands. We can make this unquestionably another American century. We can do things as a country that will astound ourselves and the world.”