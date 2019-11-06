WINTHROP – A day after speaking before tens of thousands at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), candidate for president, held a small but significant event in rural Winthrop Saturday evening.
Harris took her campaign to The Last Homestead, located north of Winthrop on 160th Street. The Last Homestead is a 100-year old barn converted this summer into an event center by owners Doug and Julie Fliehler. The space features two stories with an original timber interior, decorated with an eclectic array of memorabilia from the farm. For the Harris event, a large “For the People” banner was hung on the west wall, greeting attendees as they ascended the wooden stairs.
The Fliehler’s daughter Abby, a self-described political nerd and elementary school teacher for art and the gifted program in Denver, Iowa, was the force behind the event. Fliehler stated she has been following Harris for several years, long before the senator announced her campaign for president. Through newspapers, websites, and podcasts, Fliehler found Harris to be passionate about education and other issues and offered the campaign the event space.
On Saturday, Fliehler gave an impressive introductory speech for Harris.
“We have a candidate here today who understands the morals and values of Iowans and is willing to fight for what is right,” she said.
Fliehler went to talk about growing up and learning to question things and seeking answers. She invoked the memory of activist Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) with a quote from him: “I know where I’m going and I know the truth, and I don’t have to be what you want me to be.”
Fliehler followed up by saying a person can’t make a difference unless you “get a seat the table.”
“I chose the table of education,” she said. “I believe an educator has one of the most important jobs in country because public education is a tool that, when done right, can give everyone a path….One way all Americans have a seat at the table of government is by voting and by supporting candidates who serve the people. Kamala Harris is that candidate.”
Fliehler continued with Harris’ career path and achievements as the first woman of color to become California’s Attorney General.
“America’s not just for one type of person, and although this country does have exclusion in its history, at its best America represents all of us,” she said before inviting Harris to take the stage.
Harris began by thanking Fliehler for her speech and the crowd for coming out. She began by saying the country is facing a fight.
“This is a fight for the country we love,” she said. “It’s a fight for our rule of law. It’s a fight for our system of justice. It’s a fight for our democracy. And it is a fight I believe we will win….To win we gotta be focused on the future of our country.”
Harris listed a few issues that need to worked on, including hate and division.
“The beauty of the diversity of who we are as a country, that the vast majority of us have so much in common than what separates us,” she said. “To win we need to have a nominee on that debate stage that has the ability go toe-to-toe against Donald Trump, and Winthrop, you’re looking at her.”
Harris went into her often used campaign lines about only ever having one job, to represent the public. She elicited her opening statement as a prosecutor and now campaign slogan, “Kamala Harris, for the people.”
Harris’ spoke about justice, saying, “Harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”
She talked about being “for the people,” despite someone’s ethnic or economic background and that, “Justice is on the ballot.”
Her speech continued to be bullet-pointed, issue by issue, with the phrase, “…is on the ballot.”
Economic justice is on the ballot. Health care justice is on the ballot. Education justice is on the ballot.
“Teachers do not need a gun, they need a raise,” she said.
Justice for immigrants is on the ballot. Justice for our children is on the ballot. Reproductive justice is on the ballot.
“And of course, justice is on the ballot when we have a criminal in the White House,” Harris said. “I’m running for president because I believe no one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law.”
“I truly believe when we overcome these various injustices. I do believe that is the moment at which we unlock the promise of America and the potential of the American people,” she said.
“That’s the America I see. And that’s the America I believe in. And that’s why I’m running for president.”
Harris then took a few questions from the audience, starting with 15-year old Finley Deery.
Deery, a self-described “far left-leaning” progressive, asked about how she can get the trust of progressive voters after what he considered a “rocky history” regarding the legalization of marijuana. Harris responded by talking about her decision to become a prosecutor and wanting to be part of the system that could reform laws and “make the system more fair and more just.”
Harris took questions about Trump’s touted accomplishments.
“Donald Trump has, in really profound ways, compromised our national security,” she said about his foreign policy.
Harris also fielded questions about the economy, equitable public school funding, and rural Internet access.
Harris wound down her remarks by saying America needs to “invest in our people.”
“That means we invest in our schools and our children,” she said. “Investing in our workforce. It means investing in infrastructure. This is how we’re going to gain strength....We should not be creating scapegoats.…When we address all those issues – all will rise.”
Harris pointed out that more information about her stances on issues is available on her website, kamalaharris.org.
After stepping off the stage, Harris remained another half hour to field other questions, visit with members of the audience, take photos, and autograph campaign memorabilia.