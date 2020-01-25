Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach will offer two private safety education programs for private pesticide applicators. The dates of the programs are Tuesday, January 28, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The location for these live recertification programs is Heartland Acres Events Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence. Registration is not necessary, and the cost is $20 (cash or check). Please arrive early to sign in.

If you have questions about the Buchanan County training, please contact Buchanan County Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or email bgfuller@iastate.edu. To find out your current certification status, please call the IDALS Pesticide Bureau at 515-281-8591.