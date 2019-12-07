INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Buchanan County office will be offering two opportunities in early 2020 to attend the private pesticide applicator continuing instruction course, led by Extension Field Agronomist Terry Basol.
The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres Event Center in Independence. The course will be offered again on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres Event Center.
Please return your registration form that came in the mail or call Buchanan County Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 to register. To get more information about the continuing instruction course, call the office.
The course will run for approximately two-and-a half hours. The registration fee is $20.
The course will fulfill 2019 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.
Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment; and pests, pest management, and pesticides.