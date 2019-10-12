FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host 11 Produce Safety Alliance grower training meetings from November 2019 through March 2020, including one in Fayette, on Thursday, November 14. The training sessions are for fruit and vegetable growers interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, and good agricultural practices (GAPs).
The cost for the workshop is $20 for Iowa residents and $120 for out-of-state growers.
Get more information at https://www.safeproduce.cals.iastate.edu/fda-produce-safety-rule or call 515-294-6773.