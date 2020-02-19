Gina Mether, Buchanan County treasurer, wishes to remind the public that the second-half property taxes are now due.
The last day for paying the second-half taxes, without penalty, is Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The treasurer’s office will accept payments that are postmarked on or before March 31, 2020, for current taxes. All tax payments postmarked or made on or after April 1, 2020, will be assessed a penalty of 1.5% per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.
The treasurer’s office doesn’t have a postage due account; please ensure that your envelopes have sufficient postage or they may be returned to you by the post office.
If you have any remaining unpaid taxes after the first of May, your name may appear in a published delinquent tax list in a local newspaper. If you still have any remaining unpaid taxes by Friday, June 12, 2020, they will be sold at tax sale on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Payments may be mailed to the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 319, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. Please return the payment stub when mailing your payment. If you would like a receipt for your payment, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Payments may also be dropped off in the secure payment box outside the Buchanan County Courthouse, located at the south end of the courthouse parking lot.
Payments may be made in the office by cash, check, e-check, or credit card. The treasurer’s office accepts Visa, MasterCard, and Discover debit/credit cards. If you have questions regarding administration fees of e-checks and debit/credit cards, please contact the office at 319-334-4340.
Customers may also make payments at www.iowataxandtags.org.
If you are not able to use one of the above payment methods, payments may be accepted over the phone at 319-334-4340. You will be charged the same fee as using the website for an e-check, debit, or credit card.
Helpful information may be found at www.buchanancountyiowa.org/departments/treasurer/.