INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Treasurer Gina Mether would like to remind taxpayers that 2018 property taxes are now due. The last day to pay the 2018 property taxes without penalty is Monday, September 30, 2019. Mether’s officer will also accept payments postmarked before October 1, 2019. Penalties will begin on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, and be assessed at a rate of 1.5% per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.
The mailing address is 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
Payments can be made in the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse. Tax payments can be made in the office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your tax bill coupons that were mailed to you, or a list of parcels that you own.
Payments can also be made online at www.iowataxandtags.org. The cheapest way to pay online is with an e-check, which costs an additional 30 cents. Paying with a debit card costs $4.25 and a credit card will charge 2.35% of the total plus an additional 30 cents. These fees also apply if using these payment methods within the office or over the phone.
Tax payments may also be dropped off in the secure payment box just outside the courthouse at the edge of the parking lot.
If none of the above payment options work for you we can take your payment over the phone by contacting our office at 319-334-4340 Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. or between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. The same payment fees as those noted above apply.
If you have any property tax questions, please feel free to email the treasurer at treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us.