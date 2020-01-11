FAIRBANK – To express its gratitude for the public’s support, the Fairbank Community Club is hosting a patron appreciation event on Thursday, January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 E Main Street in Fairbank. The gathering is being held in conjunction with the legion’s Thirsty Thursday activities.
Meat, cheese, and crackers will be served.
In addition, the community club is holding a fundraiser – chicken wings will be on sale for 50 cents each.
Be sure to stop by to show your support for the club and the legion!