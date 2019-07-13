WINTHROP – On Wednesday, July 17, a dedication will be held to celebrate two new public facility upgrades. The 220th Street Bridge over Buffalo Creek east of Winthrop recently was upgraded using new technology in a way that allowed the project to move along more efficiently on a quick timeline. Those who attend the dedication will learn the story about how this work was planned and the unique materials used.
The dedication will be held at the new pavilion located in Buffalo Creek Area, just east of the bridge. The pavilion is part of an ongoing story of changes resulting from decades of increasingly frequent flood events.
The dedication will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Creek Area, 2862 220th Street, Winthrop.