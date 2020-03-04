INDEPENDNCE – The Buchanan County D.A.R.E. program will be having its annual graduation on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Heartland Acres Convention Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Returning as this year’s speaker will be magician and national voice for McGruff the Crime Dog Steve Parker.
The graduation program consists of a slide show of the students in the classroom and students from area schools reading essays about what they learned in the D.A.R.E. program, such as strategies for saying no to drugs (alcohol, tobacco, and illicit or medication abuse), curbing bullying, helping others do the same, and generally develop key life skills to stay safe, healthy, and to make a positive contribution within society.
This will be Sheriff Bill Wolfgram’s 29th and final full year in charge of the program as he is retiring at the end of December.