INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ basketball team got off on the right foot to start the second half of the season by winning two games in the past week.
Last Saturday, January 2, the Mustangs hosted the Oelwein Huskies (4-4) and came away with a hard-fought 45-38 win. And then on Tuesday night, the Mustangs were back at home and whipped the Trojans of South Tama (0-4) by the score of 72-36.
Against Oelwein, the Mustangs were slow out of the gates and fell behind early, trailing at halftime by 5 points.
“We started slow offensively and struggled shooting the ball from the perimeter, along with some unforced turnovers for travels and poor decision making on offense,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty. “Give Oelwein credit, they came to play and were prepared.”
“At halftime, I told the kids, as bad as we played, we’re only down 5 and this was doable,” added Beatty.
The Mustangs played good basketball in the third quarter and tied this game up going into the fourth and final frame, 31-31.
The Mustangs would outscore the Huskies by 7 points in the fourth and start the new year with a win.
“All in all, we did things down the stretch to get the W,” said Coach Beatty. “We executed our offensive sets, adjusted our defenses to create and control the tempo of the game in the second half, and we were able to come out on top.”
Koby Beatty and Keegan Schmitt were outstanding, combining to hold Oelwein’s top scorer, Jacob King, to just 15 points (averages 23.4/game).
“It was our game plan to contain him and #23 (Cole Hamilton),” added Coach Beatty, “#23 only had 4 points on the night, and our guys did a great job on King.”
Coach Beatty acknowledged the hard work of senior Koby Beatty.
“I had a conversation with Kobe Beatty before the game that his job was to face-guard King the entire time he was in the rotation and get us into our offense and take care of the ball,” said Coach Beatty. “Kobe worked his tail off on defense and only had 1 turnover on the night.”
Michael Kascel was again outstanding for the Mustangs from start to finish. He finished with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and 22 rebounds, 13 of which were on the offensive boards.
Sawyer Wendling came off the bench to spark the Mustangs with 13 points, including going 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Wendling also had 6 rebounds and 7 steals. Coach Beatty added that, without Wendling’s production, he firmly believed the Mustangs don’t win the game.
Jesse Ludwig was again productive offensively with 9 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
Nick Homan came in the third quarter to give Kascel a break and did a great job for the Mustangs on the top of the 1 — 3 -1 defense.
Coach Beatty concluded, “Our grit, defense, and rebounding allowed us to win the second half (28-16) and get our second win of the season. Going 12 for 18 from the FT line was a bonus as well.”
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 13 9 9 7 38
Indee 7 10 14 14 45
The freshman boys got another win on Saturday, beating Oelwein 61-40 to move to 4-2 on the season.
The sophomores got their first win of the season in dominating fashion, 57-24, and are now 1-5.
Vs. South Tama
INDEPENDENCE — South Tama was in town on Tuesday night and the Mustangs road a quick start and cruised to a 36-point win.
“We started fast and wanted to establish our defensive presence in the first quarter,” said Coach Beatty, “and we accomplished that.”
Kascel was again solid scoring and rebounding. Cameron Ridder had been struggling shooting the ball as of late. He shot it much better from the perimeter. According to Coach Beatty, both Daniel Brock and Ridder stayed late after practice on Monday night and got several extra shots with Coach Martin. It paid off for both of them.
Nick Homan once again played some significant minutes in a reserve role for the Mustangs and was impactful on the top of the zone defense, while also converting a few interior baskets out of some transition opportunities.
The Mustangs creep back to .500 with the two wins this week and are now at 3-3 on the season.
1 2 3 4 T
South Tama 4 13 4 15 36
Indee 18 14 20 20 72
The freshmen got another solid win to move to 5-2 on the season.
Coach Beatty says, “Their balanced offensive attack, willingness to share the ball, hedging ball screens, and defensive rotations make them fun to watch.”
The sophomores got their second win in a row and moved to 2-5 on the season. Wyatt Kresser had a good night, scoring 22 points.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit to Vinton (3-5) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys will be at Marion (4-5) on Monday night and back at home on Tuesday to face Center Point Urbana (2-6).
Vs. Maquoketa Valley
DELHI – The Mustangs, playing in their third game in a week, traveled to Delhi to take on the Maquoketa Valley Wilcats (5-4) in an out of conference battle.
This game was tight throughout and the Mustangs battled back from down by 8 points, twice in this ballgame. The Mustangs trailed by 2 at the end of the first quarter. At the halftime break, the Mustangs still trailed by two, 31-29.
The Mustangs trailed 31-39 in the third quarter, but battled back to take a 46-44 lead going into the fourth and final frame.
In the fourth quarter the Mustangs did what they had to do to take home the win, 55-48.
Daniel Brock was outstanding from start to finish offensively going 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Brock also brought down 4 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists. “I’ve envisioned nights like this coming for Daniel since he’s been in 2nd or 3rd Grade.” added Coach Beatty, “His ability to shoot the basketball is a natural motion for him and his quick release is his biggest asset when being guarded by quick athletes like he was last night.”
Cameron Ridder added 12 points and had four big 3-pointers at key moments in the contest. {span}Kascel had 9 points and 5 boards and was on the bench in foul trouble for a fair amount of the night.
Bryce Weber stepped up and got 8 boards on the evening and also scored 4.
Really happy for the guys,” concluded Coach Beatty, “moving to 4 and 3 and a solid Win on the road. We represented the WaMaC last night and the kids bonded and you could sense it and see it.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 17 12 17 9 55
Maq Valley 19 12 13 4 48
Sophomore squad got their 3rd Win in a row last night over Maquoketa Valley JV. They also battled back with a nice combination of Freshman and Sophomores leading the charge down the stretch and closing out a Win, 39-34.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit to Vinton (3-5) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys will be at Marion (4-5) on Monday night and back at home on Tuesday to face Center Point Urbana (2-6).