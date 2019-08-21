Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

1934 Ford

Jerry Reisinger stands with his 1934 Ford at the Quasky Car Show on Saturday, August 17. The car was selected as the best in show for a second time.

QUASQUETON – The Quasky Car Club Association held its Classic Car and Truck Show on Saturday, August 17.

“We had 169 registered vehicles,” said Bill Crow, one of the organizers.

Crow reports that for the first time a previous best of show vehicle won again. The honor went to Jerry Reisinger and his maroon 1934 “five-window” Ford Coupe. According to Reisinger, the ’34 normally was only “three” windows, but his model had the extra side windows.

When Reisinger bought the car it was in rough shape. The all-steel chassis was rusting and the engine was shot. The previous owner had purchased it after returning from military service during the Korean Conflict and made a few modifications, including chopping the roof down.

Reisinger had a Ford flathead engine installed and the rumble seat removed.

“I need the trunk space,” he said.

Other winners at the show included Billy Burns’ 1962 Chevy as best club member car and Tom Brown’s 1949 Mercury was named pick of the show.

Normally, the top 50 cars are recognized, but due to a generous donor, 77 car plaques were awarded.

