QUASQUETON – While at the Quasqueton Area Historical Society Fish Fry Saturday evening, take some time to see what’s new at the museum and next door at Finder’s Station.
At the museum is a Speedliner wooden boat with Quasqueton connections. Next door in Finder’s Station is a 1936 Model A John Deere Tractor and a barndoor made from a CA&A railcar.
The fish fry runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Quasky. Tickets are $9 each for adults and $5 each for kids 12 and under. There will be live entertainment, home-cooked food, door prizes, and a raffle for cash, gift cards, hand-crafted items, and more. A silent auction will be in City Hall. The event take place rain or shine.