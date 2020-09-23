INDEPENDENCE – Mustangs sophomore Rachel Eddy is ranked 25th nationally in her respective weight class.
USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, have partnered up together to create its preseason national rankings for high school girls wrestlers for the 2020-21 season.
This ranking evaluates all girls enrolled in grades 9-12, and athletes from all 50 states are eligible for selection.
Starting in November, there will be a National Girls High School Rankings published every month through early July,
Coaches, parents and athletes are encouraged to provide information about specific athletes and their achievements throughout the year for the committee to consider. If they have information on specific girls who should be considered for ranking, please send it by email to girlsrankings@usawrestling.org
IOWA GIRLS IN NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS
Developed by USA Wrestling, Flowrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame
20. Reanah Utterback, freshman, Eddyville, Iowa, Seabolt Wrestling Academy (NR at 100lbs)
13. Ella Schmit, junior, LeClare, Iowa, Bettendorf High School (24 at 106)
15. Sydney Park, junior, Davenport, Iowa, Davenport Central High School (15 at 127)
6. Abby McIntyre, senior, Glenwood, Iowa, Glenwood High School (13 at 132)
24. Jannell Avila, sophomore, Lisbon, Iowa, Lisbon High School (24 at 138)
15. Alaina Schmidt, junior, Dubuque, Iowa, Wahlert Dubuque High School (23 at 152)
3. Millie Peach, senior, Marengo, Iowa, Iowa Valley High School (8 at 200)
25. Rachel Eddy, sophomore, Independence, Iowa, Independence High School (NR at 200)