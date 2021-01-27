CORALVILLE – The new Xtream Arena in Coralville was the site of the 2020-21 IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. What a great event this was with more than 400 wrestlers on hand in such a beautiful venue.
Eddy Wins First State Title
History was made there by Independence’s sophomore sensation, Rachel Eddy, who capped off an undefeated season by winning the 195-pound class, claiming her first state title and the very first championship for the school’s girls’ wrestling program. Eddy was dominant throughout the tournament with two pins, including the title match against North Fayette Valley’s Abby Boehm.
Eddy recorded the fall at 3:47, and she was all smiles as the official raised her hand.
When asked about the championship match, Eddy said, “Knowing Abby (Boehm) helped because I know what she does and I practiced defending her offense last week at practice. But I had to take it like every other match. When I saw it was her, I knew I couldn’t think this will be easy, otherwise I would lose. So going into the match I told myself that if I wrestle hard, I will come out on top.”
Eddy took nothing for granted. I asked if the championship bout went as planned, and she added, “It went almost better than planned. Obviously the goal was to win. In the past two matchups, she rode me for the whole second period, so as soon as I got the reversal I knew I was in good shape, but then getting the chicken wing in to pin her was really exciting.”
Eddy was the No. 1 seed and received a bye in the first round. Next, she faced Creston’s Savannah Sistad in the second round. Eddy would win this match 1-0, but she dominated Sistad, flattening her out on the mat. Sistad could do nothing about it. Eddy tried to turn her over, working hard on top, but Sistad couldn’t do anything but try not to get pinned.
In the quarterfinals, Eddy met up with Maia Foster of Decorah (4-4), who had just knocked off Waverly-Shell Rock’s Madison Hinrichs in a big upset to get to the quarters. After a scoreless first period, Eddy reversed Foster and went to work on the pin. Eddy would get the fall at 3:18 in another masterful performance.
In the semifinals, Eddy would face undefeated Grace Gray (13-0), and this would go the distance. After another scoreless first period, Eddy wasted no time reversing Gray in the second and went to work on her from the top. Eddy is very good on the mat, and Gray struggled to do anything, but finally got an escape with seconds left in the second. It was 2-1 going into the third period, and eddy had top, and received two back points, and Gray struggled not to get pinned, as Eddy would win this, 4-1.
On to the championship match for the second year in a row for Eddy, and this time she would meet up with No. 2 seed Abby Boehm (9-2) whom she has faced three other times, winning all three, but they were all very close matches. This one would be different, as Eddy would take total control from the whistle and, in the second period, Eddy did what she is superb at – she got on top and worked her magic, turning Boehm and winning by fall at 3:47.
“The girls did a great job,” said Independence Head Wrestling Coach Michael Doyle. “Rachel winning is special, and Dakota getting to the final 12 in a bracket that had 60 girls in it is pretty cool.”
After Eddy’s runner-up finish last year, she has been working hard to get that title.
“Last year, losing made me want to win,” she said. “I hated losing in the finals, so when I made it into them this year, I knew losing wasn’t an option and I was gonna fight til the whistle blew. Winning this year was special, doing it in a new arena where the atmosphere was great was really fun.”
Rachel has improved considerably this year from last season. Eddy said, “Physically, I am in so much better shape than last year. I pinned my girls in headlocks all last year and I never really went into the third period. So this year I wanted to not rely so heavily on the headlock. Mentally, I’m tougher. This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and everyone behind the scenes has really helped me get through the challenges. Technique still needs to get better, when I get tired I get sloppy. Things like that need to change, but I have time to fix it and get better.”
Independence has a great wrestling program, and Eddy would like to see the girls’ program get better.
“I definitely want to see more numbers,” she added. “This year we had three high school girls and a few junior high girls coming in. So just getting more interest in the sport here is really important.”
Eddy plans to stay active in wrestling in the offseason.
“With COVID, things are very unpredictable, so just gonna play it by ear, but definitely keep practicing,” she continued. “Lifting, I want to get much stronger for next season, so focusing on things like that.”
Eddy couldn’t have accomplished all she has this year if it wasn’t for the people in her corner and her family.
“Definitely want to thank Mr. Shannon, Mr. Anderson, and Kenzie [Fischels] for coaching me through the state tournament,” she said. “They helped me a ton by telling me little adjustments I could do. Then all the boys’ coaches, they knew what I could do and wouldn’t let me slack off in practice. When they wrestled they didn’t give me it easy because I’m a girl. They treated me like one of the guys, and that made me a much better wrestler.”
Other Indee Wrestlers at State
Independence had two more wrestlers competing at state. Sophomore Dakota Whitman did not place, but she had a very exciting match against two-time runner-up, Meridian Snitker of Waukon. Whitman would beat her in sudden victory, 7-5.
Also wrestling for Independence was Chevelle Hookom.
Matchups and Results
120 Championship Round 1 – Dakota Whitman (Independence) over Julia May (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 2:00)
120 Championship Round 2 – Dakota Whitman (Independence) over Mia Trotter (Atlantic-CAM) (Fall 0:24)
120 Championship Round 3 – Dakota Whitman (Independence) over Meridian Snitker (Waukon) (SV-1 7-5)
120 Quarterfinals – Kiki Connell (Charles City) over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Fall 5:20)
120 Consolation Round 6 – Kadence Pape (MFL MarMac) over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Fall 3:49)
126 Championship Round 1 – Isabel Ihde (Decorah) over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Fall 4:35)
126 Consolation Round 1 – Kate Hingtgen (Wahlert, Dubuque) over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Fall 0:34)
195 Championship Round 1 – Rachel Eddy (Independence) received a bye
195 Championship Round 2 – Rachel Eddy (Independence) over Savannah Sistad (Creston/O-M) (Dec 1-0)
195 Quarterfinals – Rachel Eddy (Independence) over Maia Foster (Decorah) (Fall 3:18)
195 Semifinals – Rachel Eddy (Independence) over Grace Gray (Ankeny Centennial) (Dec 4-1)
195 First Place Match – Rachel Eddy (Independence) over Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley) (Fall 3:47)