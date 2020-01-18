LAMONT – Did you know 71.6 percent of Iowa tested homes have radon above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s action level? This is the highest in the U.S. (that’s five out of every seven homes).
To educate the public about this problem, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach has collaborated with Buchanan County Environmental Health and Midwest Systems to offer a free public radon workshop on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lamont City Hall.
The workshop will teach attendees about radon, how to test homes for it, and what to do once the results are in. Scheduled speakers are Matt Even, Buchanan County Environmental Health; Roxanne Fuller, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach; and Matt Griswold, radon mitigation contractor.
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Make sure to attend this free workshop and learn how you can protect your family’s health from radon exposure. Test kits will be available free of charge for Buchanan County residents in attendance, courtesy of Buchanan County Environmental Health. One per family, please. Additional kits may be purchased for $8 (cash or check).
Pre-registration is requested, call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or email rrfuller@iastate.edu to register.