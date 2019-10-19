INDEPENDENCE – Area cyclists who have participated in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) reacted to the news that the staff of the 46-year-old river-to-river event have resigned their posts and created a parallel ride with shock and confusion.
In a letter initially posted to the RAGBRAI website, and moments later taken down by the Des Moines Register leadership, former ride director T.J. Juskiewicz wrote that he and his staff have quit over the fallout from the story the newspaper wrote about Carson King. King is the Altoona resident and Iowa State fan whose simple beer money request on ESPN’s “College Gameday” turned into a $3 million donation to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Later, the four-person staff announced the formation of Iowa’s Ride, which will take place July 19-25, 2020, about the same week as RAGBRAI XLVIII, and said it would have a northern route. RAGBRAI has been in or through the area several times, with three overnight stops each in Waverly and Independence, with both involved in 2014, two in Oelwein, and RAGBRAI VI in Vinton.
In a phone interview, Juskiewicz referred to the transcription of his letter on his personal Facebook page. In it, he wrote that while the Register and its parent company, Gannett Companies/USA Today Network, claim to uphold the principles of the First Amendment, they wouldn’t extend him that courtesy.
“[T]hey refused to offer me that same opportunity to openly speak to the RAGBRAI nation and answer the hundreds of passionate questions asked about the future of RAGBRAI following the Des Moines Register’s handling of the Carson King story,” Juskiewicz wrote in the letter.
On the phone, Juskiewicz told Waverly Newspapers [sister publications of the Independence Bulletin Journal] that the basic thing he wanted to get across is “the newsroom doesn’t speak for RAGBRAI, and RAGBRAI doesn’t speak for the newsroom.”
“They wouldn’t let me make that distinction,” he continued. “It was basically, ‘Just play this out, it’s dying down, we don’t want to do anything more, so just ride it out.’ I just couldn’t do that. There were just too many questions, and I’ve always been transparent with people.”
Public Reaction
Bill Versluis, owner of Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence, has had multiple interactions with Juskiewicz and his team. He worked closely with Juskiewicz on two occasions – the ride into Independence in 2007, and 2014 when he was a co-chair.
Versluis said, “TJ and his staff are the heart and soul of these rides! I’ve been able to be part of the pre-ride team that does route inspection and answers questions about the towns that are on the route for the given year. I personally have ridden across Iowa 19 years and hope to continue with Iowa’s Ride!”
Versluis added, “It is a lot of work to produce a ride with the volume of people that attend every year. Hats off to TJ and his staff for the countless hours of work it takes to pull it all together. I believe that Iowa’s Ride will become the best ride in Iowa!”
Another local bike and trails enthusiast, Fred Smock was also a co-chair of the Independence RAGBRAI committees. He has participated on many of the rides over the last 30 years, including the last 11 in a row. He has gotten to know Juskiewicz over the years and supports him.
“I’m not sure of what took place behind the scenes,” he said. “I have personally registered for Iowa’s Ride.”
Smock said he enjoyed RAGBRAI because it was an annual incentive to keep in good mental and physical shape. He is grateful for the many friends he has made from across the nation, although he only sees them during RAGBRAI.
“You get to see so much of the state,” he added, referring to the difference between riding on a bicycle versus traveling in a car.
Chris Neuendorf of Waverly, an infrastructure consultant for CUNA Mutual, has participated in RAGBRAI many times. He said he was surprised to hear the RAGBRAI news.
If both rides were to happen, and he were forced to pick, Neuendorf said he would defer to the members of his team.
“It depends on what the team decides,” he said.
Many of the members of Neuendorf’s team, named Hee Haw, after a hit ’60s country music and variety show, come from the Des Moines area, but some, like Neuendorf’s dad, Randy, are from Waverly.
Neuendorf said the handling of the Carson King story is not a deal breaker for him.
“No, to be honest,” he said. “It’s more that the beer company overreacted. It was a PR failure. The Register was just printing the news.”
Neuendorf said he had made some lifelong friends on RABBRAI in his 15 years of riding.
“I guess I am taking a wait-and-see approach,” he said.
State Patrol Weighs In
After the announcement was made, officials with the Iowa State Patrol, who usually has 18 state troopers providing security along the RAGBRAI route paid by the organizers, stated they were surprised over the split.
“The Iowa State Patrol was very shocked when he heard the news,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the agency’s spokesperson.
Dinkla said the state patrol has not yet been contacted by the organizers of Iowa’s Ride, the newly formed entity which splintered off of RAGBRAI.
But Dinkla added that his agency is ready for a sit-down conversation with the new group. “Moving ahead, we are open to make sure that all Iowans are safe,” he said.
In a statement, Gannett officials said RAGBRAI will hold its 48th annual ride next summer.
“We’ll continue RAGBRAI’s longstanding tradition in 2020 with another great bicycle ride and strong partnerships with Iowa communities to raise money for good causes. Our commitment remains to donate $50,000 to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” said Andy Yost, chief marketing officer of Gannett. “We’re proud of the good RAGBRAI has done for the state since 1973.”
Yost added that the company is still exploring legal action against the former RAGBRAI staff members.
When asked how frustrating it was to work under the conditions the Register put him under, Juskiewicz said, “Enough for me to walk away from a job that I’ve absolutely loved for the past 16 years. It’s the first time that has ever happened to me, and I tried for several weeks to say, ‘Look, this is important.’ But it didn’t matter. It was more important that they not sully the reputation of the Des Moines Register. They didn’t feel it was that big of a deal that I make a statement. I obviously stressed it was extremely important.”
November Announcement
A few hours after stepping down from RAGBRAI, Juskiewicz and his staff formed Iowa’s Ride and had its website active and taking reservations very quickly. The inaugural ride’s route is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 10.
Juskiewicz told Waverly Newspapers scheduling the new event the same week as the long-established one was a matter of convenience for RAGBRAI’s loyal riders.
“So many people have planned for that week off,” he said. “I’ve got great friends that say, ‘The day after I get done with RAGBRAI, I always ask for that week off (the next year),’ so people schedule weddings on weekends that are not that week, so they can do their bike ride.”
He added, “It’s an important thing on the calendar, and you know it, and that’s the date we’re going to go with. [The Register] can run their ride, whatever they choose to do going forward.”
RAGBRAI was established in August 1973 when Register writers John Karras and Don Kaul rode across the state, with Kaul writing columns from locals’ perspectives. They also invited their readers to join in, and about 114 made the trek from Sioux City to Davenport.
Juskiewicz said he and his staff still have some time to figure out where to have Iowa’s Ride go for its first incarnation.
“We’ve got to talk to a lot of people,” he said. “My phone has been blowing up from mayors all across Northern Iowa saying, ‘We will absolutely host this ride.’ People from all over Northern Iowa have said, ‘We will back you.’”
Juskiewicz continued, “It’s people that we’ve worked with over the past 16 years that I personally know really well. It’s a lot of people that I’ve worked with that I’ve gotten to know, trust, and respect our team and the way we’ve done things. Hopefully, we can work with some of those people again.”
Logistics to Two Rides
Dinkla, from the state patrol, said, “If the two rides were to happen, there are a lot of logistics to work out,” he said.
He added that typically, the planning on his end starts “around January and February,” but the new development may change that. “Like the rest of Iowa, we have plenty of questions that we would love to ask, like what’s RAGBRAI’s future, where does the new ride stand, how many riders will be on each ride?”
Juskiewicz said that the proceeds will be split among many charities from each Iowa’s Ride. Half will go to a large organization with the rest divided among the overnight towns along the route. For 2020, the largest donation will be to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, to which RAGBRAI had pledged $50,000 during the King fundraiser. Juskiewicz said his group will put their money where their mouths are.
Charitable Giving
“Let’s give to those charities in those towns that host the event, and let’s also have one big charitable giving per year,” he said. “If we can get 10,000 riders, we’re talking millions of dollars to charities this year.”
Each year, RAGBRAI sells out of space for their week-long passes, with thousands of riders picking up single-day tickets to join the ride at certain points along the route. When asked if having a second ride would help increase participation in both, Juskiewicz said it’s up to the individual cyclists.
“I don’t know what they’ll end up doing,” he said. “I just know the outpouring of support that we’ve seen from people that have ridden (RAGBRAI). I’ve got people who have ridden 40-plus events that say, ‘We’re going to ride with you.’”
Juskiewicz added, “It’s been fantastic so far. The support has been overwhelming, and we’ve taken a leap of faith. We had no idea if this was going to be a complete dud or would resonate with people. Among the things that we’ve made clear is that this isn’t about money. My personal checkbook is not going to have one extra penny in it by the end of the year, but Iowa charities certainly will.”