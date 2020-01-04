I am writing both as a private citizen and as a member of the Independence, Iowa, City Council in regard to a serious problem with our local Post Office Building. Our Post Office Building is not “handicapped” accessible. People with walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, or who are simply in too poor of health to climb steps cannot go inside the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building to mail letters, packages, purchase post supplies, or to pick up their mail. We are a community of 6,000 citizens and a county seat with a post office that is “Not Handicapped Accessible!”
Please consider pursuing the installation of a handicapped accessible ramp being added to the front of the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building similar to the one installed on the front of the Independence, Iowa, City Hall. The City of Independence did not have any more space to work with than the Independence Post Office Building has to install a handicapped accessible ramp.
The front of the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building has not changed since 1955 photographs. I am not asking for a high cost totally new Post Office Building but simply a renovation of the current building so it can be used by all citizens, including those with handicaps.
Thank you for reading my request and giving it consideration.
Robert E Hill
Independence, Iowa, City Council Member At Large
Editor’s Note: This letter was sent with photos of City Hall and the Post Office to the following addresses:
Representative Abby Finkenhauer
521A Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
Senator Charles Grassley
210 Waterloo Building
531 Commercial Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
Senator Joni Ernst
111 Seventh Avenue SE
Suite 480
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401