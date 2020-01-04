Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

I am writing both as a private citizen and as a member of the Independence, Iowa, City Council in regard to a serious problem with our local Post Office Building. Our Post Office Building is not “handicapped” accessible. People with walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, or who are simply in too poor of health to climb steps cannot go inside the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building to mail letters, packages, purchase post supplies, or to pick up their mail. We are a community of 6,000 citizens and a county seat with a post office that is “Not Handicapped Accessible!”

Please consider pursuing the installation of a handicapped accessible ramp being added to the front of the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building similar to the one installed on the front of the Independence, Iowa, City Hall. The City of Independence did not have any more space to work with than the Independence Post Office Building has to install a handicapped accessible ramp.

The front of the Independence, Iowa, Post Office Building has not changed since 1955 photographs. I am not asking for a high cost totally new Post Office Building but simply a renovation of the current building so it can be used by all citizens, including those with handicaps.

Thank you for reading my request and giving it consideration.

Robert E Hill

Independence, Iowa, City Council Member At Large

Independence

Editor’s Note: This letter was sent with photos of City Hall and the Post Office to the following addresses:

Representative Abby Finkenhauer

521A Lafayette Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

Senator Charles Grassley

210 Waterloo Building

531 Commercial Street

Waterloo, IA 50701

Senator Joni Ernst

111 Seventh Avenue SE

Suite 480

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401