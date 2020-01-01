INDEPENDENCE – Realtors YPN (Young Professionals Network) continued the tradition of collecting warm hats, gloves, scarves, and mittens for local schools. This season, number five, they collected two Santa-sized sacks full of items, including 75 homemade hats and mittens.
The hats were made by Patricia Ohl, and the mittens were made by Donna Harker.
Delivery was made in December before the holidays to West Elementary to be handed out to those who need a little warmth.
“The school was very excited about receiving them as they had just run out,” said Kathy Cole of Ohl Iowa Realty Real Estate and Insurance.