DYERSVILLE – Please join Regional Family Health for an open house on Saturday, February 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the new Dyersville clinic, located off Highway 20 past Farm Tek (980 Field of Dreams Way, Suite 5, Dyersville). All are welcome to meet the team, take a tour, and enjoy refreshments and cookies.
The clinic appreciates the community for their continued support of its health care system and looks forward to the opportunity to connect with the public on Saturday afternoon.
For more information about Regional Family Health-Dyersville, visit regmedctr.org/rfh-dyersville.