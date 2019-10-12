INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Office will host the following continuing instructional course (CIC) showings this fall. All sessions will be held in the theater at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard.
- Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management CIC (categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on November 20 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by November 13 ($45 after November 13). Reshows will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on and December 16; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
- Fumigation CIC (categories 7C and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on November 19 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Reshows will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on November 19 and December 17; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
- Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management CIC (categories 7D, 8, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on October 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by October 17 ($45 after October 17). Reshows will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on November 14 and December 12; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
- Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators CIC (categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on November 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by November 6 ($45 after November 6). Reshows will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on December 11; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
- Roadside, Forest & Aquatic Pest Management CIC (categories 2, 5, 6, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on October 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Reshows will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on November 14 and December 12; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
- Seed Treatment CIC (categories 4, 10) for commercial pesticide applicators. From 1:30 to 4 p.m. on October 14, November 11, and December 16; cost is $45.
Fees must be paid day of reshow unless other arrangements (including business invoicing) have been made with extension staff. To register or to obtain additional information about CICc, contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 319-334-7161.
Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/psep for additional information on the courses offered through the Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).