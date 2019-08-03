INDEPENDENCE – Celebrating its 40th year in Iowa, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will hold its core training sessions this fall for individuals interested in becoming Master Gardener volunteers.
The Master Gardener program in Buchanan County is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required. The program equips participants to grow in knowledge about gardening best practices. After the training, Master Gardeners volunteer in their community, making significant contributions such as giving vegetables to food pantries and maintaining demonstration gardens at Iowa’s county fairgrounds.
“Master Gardeners provide volunteer service across Iowa,” said Susan DeBlieck, ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardener coordinator. “They are excellent community resources who create partnerships in their community to enhance school gardens, provide educational opportunities, and host plant sales.”
The ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office will hold training sessions starting on Tuesday, August 20, at the Extension office in Heartland Acres Agribition Center. The class on campus training session will be held in Ames on October 19, bringing all Master Gardener trainees together for hands-on workshops with ISU Extension and Outreach instructors.
Buchanan County will be offering three flipped classroom sessions, and the rest will be hosted in the traditional model, with videos shown at Heartland Acres. The three flipped classroom modules will be vegetables and herbs, herbaceous ornamentals, and houseplants, and these sessions will take place on Thursday evenings (see schedule for more information).
Those interested in the course can apply at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php.
Training fees of $195 are due at the time of registration.
After completing the course, Master Gardener trainees volunteer 40 hours within the community. To maintain Master Gardener volunteer status, they then volunteer 20 hours per year and build their gardening know-how by participating in 10 hours of continuing education.
Individuals not interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer can still receive training. The ProHort program allows individuals to gain knowledge while earning a certificate of completion. Cost for the ProHort program is $550 and does not include any volunteer requirements.
Nearly 2,000 Master Gardeners were active across Iowa in 2018, compiling over 113,000 volunteer hours. Master Gardeners volunteered nearly 60 hours each, significantly more than the 20 hours required. Those volunteer hours are valued at $2.7 million.
If you would like more information about the Master Gardener program in Buchanan County, please contact Ag/Hort Program and Master Gardener Coordinator Ashley Sherrets at sherrets@iastate.edu or at 319-334-7161.