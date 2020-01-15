DES MOINES – The Iowa Specialty Producers Conference is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, January 23-24, 2020, at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. This event is the first joint gathering of the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (IFVGA) and the Iowa Wine Growers Association (IWGA).
The conference will bring together specialty producers from across the state to learn from an internationally known retail consultant and author, John Stanley. Attendees will also have the opportunity to choose from more than 40 breakout sessions on viticulture, enology, fruits, vegetables, other specialty crops, and business and marketing. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig and Deputy Julie Kenney will also address the group.
Pesticide applicator continuing instruction credits will be offered for commercial applicators in category 1D and private applicators. For private applicators who have already been attending CIC classes, the program will count for recertification. Attendees will receive the same form from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship they are accustomed to, but it will also include the category 1D training.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Iowa Specialty Producers Awards Banquet on January 23 at 6 p.m. The conference will wrap up late Friday afternoon.
This event is supported by grant funding from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS). Learn more at www.ifvga.org/conference or https://iowawinegrowers.org/iwga-annual-conference.