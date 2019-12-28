INDEPENDENCE – Independence Community School District Superintendent Russ Reiter was given the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit during halftime the Boys 4A Championship Basketball Game on March 8.
Bernie Saggau served for more than 38 years as the top administrator of the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). Before that he was a teacher, coach, principal, and businessman. He refereed high school and college basketball and football for more than 30 years. He has been sought after as a motivational public speaker for businesses and schools. He even spoke at an in-service at the Independence Jr/Sr High School in August 2016.
According to the IHSAA, the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit is their highest and most prestigious annual award. It is given to those deemed worthy via their service to interscholastic athletics and their strong support of the purpose and values of the interscholastic program.
“I’m honored to have received the award,” said Reiter. “I’ve worked with a lot of great educators and I truly appreciate the support my friends and family have given me. I’ll continue to work hard and focus on educating our students and providing them opportunities for success.”
Reiter became superintendent of the Independence Community Schools on July 1, 2018. He had served on the IHSAA’s Board of Control from 2015 to 2018, stepping aside following his move from Oskaloosa to become superintendent here. In 2010, he was named Green Hills AEA Superintendent of the Year.
Originally published on March 30.