INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Relay For Life (RFL) committee is hard at work planning the next Relay For Life event! The theme for 2020 is from Dr. Seuss, “One Wish Two Wish, I Wish You Wish for a Cure.” The event will be held on Friday, June 19, at the high school track.
The committee is holding a fundraiser on Monday, November 4, at Pizza Ranch in Independence. The public is invited to attend, help raise money, and find a cure for Cancer. The RFL committee with be bussing tables from 5 to 8 p.m. This is an easy way for the public to get involved. All you have to do is treat your family to supper at Pizza Ranch!
Volunteers are always welcome. Their dedication and efforts raise money annually to help fight cancer. If this is something you would like to be involved with, or for more information on how you can get involved with your local American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Buchanan County, please visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanancountyia or call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347.