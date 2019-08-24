INDEPENDENCE – The weatherman had predicted that Saturday, August 10, might be the nicest day of the summer, and perhaps it was. What a wonderful day for a golf tournament!
We had many blessings that day, and one of those was that one of the teams was the Music Men from Dubuque, a barbershop quartet. They started us off by singing the national anthem and several more songs as we made our way around the course.
Thanks to our sponsor, Dorotha Sundquist, we were able to hand out three mega prizes and six hole prizes. Winners of the hole prizes were:
• Longest drive: Sean Geertsma
• Shortest drive: Randy Mumm
• Closest to the bucket: Bridget Moroney
• Closest to the hula hoop: Tim Darland
• Longest putt: Dave Nelson
• Closest to the pin, second shot: Tyler Johnson
Each received a $10 gift card from Casey’s.
The mega prize winners were:
• $150 meat package: Dave Nelson
• 50/50: Mark Penny
• Sarah Mumm: Traeger smoker
Sarah won the smoker after chipping into a small pool in the lake and then having her name drawn.
Duke Kelchen won a $50 gift card for purchasing tee-ups and Fred Kinnie won a $50 gift card for his purchase of mulligans.
Flight winners were:
• First place: Dave Nelson, Chris Nelson, Tyler Johnson, and Trevor Larson
• Second place: Scott Mumm, Randy Mumm, and Brad Shannon
• Third place: Mark Penny, Tim Darland, John Willard and Fred Kinnie
Second flight winners were:
• First place: Eric Winsor, Jim Morris, Jim McAuliffe, and Duke Kelchen
• Second place: Don Mumm, Pam Mumm, Don Dutler, and Deb Dutler
• Third place: Rick Mumm, Mason Mumm, Sarah Mumm, and Denise Miller
Everyone received at least one t-shirt and two if they wanted. Because of the generosity of local businesses, every golfer could choose from the many prizes available.
There is always a good story to share at these events. Every golfer knows that when you leave the course, our mind only remembers that one good shot we made. Duke Kelchen was one of the barbershop quartet from Dubuque and is not a golfer, but he came along to enjoy a day with his friends. As I think back, I’m not sure they used any of his shots for the 18 holes but on the last hole they had a 20-foot putt for a birdie. Two of his team missed, then Duke steps up, gets a little help from his friends reminding him of the general direction, not to leave it short, and so on. He drained it, center cup. That birdie moved them ahead of the next team and gave them first place in the second flight! I hope you have all been a Duke at some time!
Thank you to everyone who enjoyed a day on the course and are helping find that cure for cancer!