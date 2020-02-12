BUCHANAN COUNTY – Celebrate. Remember. Fight back with blooms and luminaria.
Blooms
Daffodils are one of the first flowers of spring and symbolize a new start. This is also true for so many cancer patients. For years, daffodils have been offered to area residents, not only as a refreshing sign of spring, but a way to raise funds for cancer research.
This year, one of the Relay For Life teams is grateful once again to be able to offer these to you. It is always fun to offer a ray of sunshine to others!
The Presbyterian Walkers Relay For Life team will be taking orders now through Sunday, February 22.
Just fill out an order form and send it, along with your payment, to the address shown or call one of the numbers below. During the second week of March, your order will be delivered to your door. We will be calling on past customers and also many new ones.
We are winning the fight, but until no one loses a family member or a friend, we need to continue funding cancer research!
Luminaria
Relay for Life of Buchanan County celebrates with those who have faced cancer between the eyes, so to speak, and have won the battle. This is no little accomplishment and is worth celebrating!
Each year at our Relay for Life event, we have a time set aside to listen to an honorary survivor and/or their caregivers share their experience and encourage those who may be just starting their journey. This year, the committee is looking for nominations for someone to fill this spot during our ceremony. Do you know someone who would make a great honorary survivor and caregiver? Please contact Don Mumm 319-334-3888 or Cheryl Curry 563-608-0347 for more information or to nominate someone you know.
We remember our loved ones who have lost the fight and honor those still fighting by lighting luminaria during the ceremony. Would you like to order your luminaria early? Just fill out our simple form and return to Cheryl Curry.
We fight back by holding an event each year to raise funds for cancer research and support for those dealing with cancer in their lives. We want to encourage anyone who’s been diagnosed with cancer to please join us on June 19. All survivors will receive a 2020 Relay For Life T-shirt and be honored. In the past we’ve sent out formal invitations, but we want to respect people’s privacy, so we’ll be using other forms of publicity to invite people to attend. We hope to see lots of community members join us to honor our cancer survivors!
If you would like to order your T-shirt please contact Brittni Gipper at brittnigipper@hotmail.com for more information.
Please save the date for Relay For Life, Friday June 19, 2020, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Independence High School track. This is a family-friendly fundraiser with a lot of fun things to do! Please come and join us.