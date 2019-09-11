WATERLOO – The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes program has invited those affected by homicide and the community to honor and remember those we have lost to homicide. Every year, on September 25, our nation remembers not only those we lost to homicide, but the survivors they also left behind.
The program is welcomes all to the Cedar Valley Botanical Gardens and Arboretum (the Rose Garden) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to hear from a guest speaker and to allow anyone to speak on behalf of those who can no longer speak for themselves. There will be a tree planting ceremony/event after the open mic option and refreshments following.
The Cedar Valley Botanical Gardens and Arboretum is located at 1927 E Orange Road, Waterloo.
The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes program is part of the Domestic / Sexual Assault Outreach Center. DSAOC is a crisis-based shelter that offers a host of assistance to victims and their children fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking, and violent crimes.
DSAOC shelter services are available 24/7, 365 days a year. Services within the shelter are all free of charge, confidential, and support the survivor’s ability to once again control their own life. They offer a toll free crisis line at 888-356-2006.
For more information on the Day of Remembrance event on Wednesday, September 25, or the Homicide/Other Violent Crimes program, call 319-232-6522.