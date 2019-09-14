INDEPENDENCE – Eighteen years after the highjacking of four airline flights and subsequent attacks on the World Trade Center Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. – and the downing of United Flight 93 into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania – the Independence community once again gathered to remember those who perished on that day and during the subsequent war.
This year, additional emphasis was given to the shocking number of first responders who have perished since that day or are currently facing serious health problems. In his speech, Fire Chief Richard Newton stated his research found, “The number of children that lost a parent in the events of 9/11 was 3,051, not to mention the dozens of babies who were born without fathers. Let’s think about all the birthdays, graduations, and weddings that took place, or will take place, without a parent that was taken away from them that day, or in the years since.”
Newton then drilled down further.
“As of 2018, 182 firefighters, 156 police officers, and 15 FBI agents have died due to complications,” said Newton. “The toxic cloud created by the collapse of the Twin Towers exposed an estimated 410,000 people to 400 tons of pulverized concrete, glass, and asbestos.”
Newton spoke about the World Trade Center Health Program launched in 2011 to help those with any post-9/11 health problems, whether mental-, digestion-, breathing-, or trauma-related. It specifies more than 60 different types of cancer. He underscored the fact that the illnesses were not tracked until 2011.
“How many died prior to anyone keeping track or were not registered in the system?” he asked. “It is believed that by the 20th anniversary, the death toll since 9/11/2001 will exceed those lost on that day.
“As we remember all those who lost their lives that day, and all that have left us since, let us not forget all those who are suffering yet today,” said Newton.
“From the rescuers, and the ones tasked with the cleanup, to the ones who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Whether working in the area, or people just visiting. Let us never forget.”
The ceremony opened with Pastor Mike Nemmers of Indee Community Bible Church reading from II Chronicles 7:14, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, and Michaela Reed singing the National Anthem acapella.
Mayor Bonita Davis gave a short speech about how the nation came together in the aftermath.
After Chief Newton’s speech, the Buchanan County honor guard for the firefighters led the Four 5’s bell ringing ceremony, signifying “end of watch” for those who perished.
VFW Commander Jim Lawler spoke how “before the dust settled,” a new generation of soldiers, sailors, and airmen joined the military.
County veterans formed a rifle squad for a 21-gun salute, followed by Taps played by high school trumpeters Caroline Reyner and Peyton Kohrs. Chief Newton thanked everyone for coming, and Pastor Nemmers closed the ceremony in prayer.