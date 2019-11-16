Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON, DC – Iowans deserve a government that works for them. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s staff is holding regular office hours at different locations throughout the district so that her office can more conveniently serve constituents. Members of her staff can assist Iowans who are experiencing difficulties with federal agencies, including backlogged veterans’ benefits, problems with Social Security and Medicare, and stalled passport application renewals. There is no need to call ahead or RSVP. Just stop by.

Iowans are also encouraged to contact the Congresswoman’s Cedar Rapids office at 319-364-2288 for assistance.

Staff will be available at the following times and locations next week:

Tuesday, November 19

Jackson County – Maquoketa Public Library

126 S 2nd Street

3 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20

Marshall County – Marshalltown Public Library

105 W Boone Street

1 to 2 p.m.

Bremer County – Waverly Public Library

1500 W Bremer Avenue

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Mitchell County – Osage Public Library

406 Main Street

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Fayette County – West Union Public Library

210 Vine Street

3 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Clayton County – Elkader Public Library

130 N Main Street

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Delaware County – Manchester City Hall

208 E Main Street

1 to 2 p.m.

