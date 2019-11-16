WASHINGTON, DC – Iowans deserve a government that works for them. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s staff is holding regular office hours at different locations throughout the district so that her office can more conveniently serve constituents. Members of her staff can assist Iowans who are experiencing difficulties with federal agencies, including backlogged veterans’ benefits, problems with Social Security and Medicare, and stalled passport application renewals. There is no need to call ahead or RSVP. Just stop by.
Iowans are also encouraged to contact the Congresswoman’s Cedar Rapids office at 319-364-2288 for assistance.
Staff will be available at the following times and locations next week:
Tuesday, November 19
Jackson County – Maquoketa Public Library
126 S 2nd Street
3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, November 20
Marshall County – Marshalltown Public Library
105 W Boone Street
1 to 2 p.m.
Bremer County – Waverly Public Library
1500 W Bremer Avenue
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Mitchell County – Osage Public Library
406 Main Street
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Fayette County – West Union Public Library
210 Vine Street
3 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Clayton County – Elkader Public Library
130 N Main Street
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Delaware County – Manchester City Hall
208 E Main Street
1 to 2 p.m.