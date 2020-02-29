INDEPENDENCE – About half of the two hour long City Council meeting Monday evening was dedicated to a public hearing regarding the 2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project is described as consisting of Crack and Seat and Asphaltic Cement Concrete (ACC) overlay of existing Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) Pavement on and along the following segments of streets and avenues in the City of Independence:
• Bland Boulevard SW (6th Avenue SW to Liberty Trail).
• 2nd Street SW (4th Avenue SW to 6th Avenue SW).
• 12th Street NE (5th Avenue NE to 1st Avenue NE).
• 4th Avenue NW (1st Street West to 3rd Street NW).
• 3rd Street NW (4th Avenue NW to 6th Avenue NW).
• 3rd Street SE (7th Avenue SE to 5th Avenue SE).
• 8th Avenue NE (11th Street NE to 12th Street NE).
Letters went to owners of property abutting the listed roadways with project information and a proposed assessment of $30/ linear foot.
Over two dozen citizens filled Council chambers to question the necessity for the project, and the proposed assessment. Concerns included how the streets for the project were selected, the fairness to impacted residential property owners versus the amount of commercial traffic (specifically on Bland Blvd.), the longevity of the overlay, and the rate of assessment.
After some calculations, it was reported the project had an estimated cost of $502,000. Assessments would cover $297,000. The rest would come from City coffers and Federal programs administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).
The Council reported they worked with engineers from Iowa State University a few years ago to scan city streets and rate them according to rough or cracked surfaces. Projects were divvied up according to the perceived degradation and repair needs.
Project Engineer Brian Crawford reported the expected life of the ‘Crack and Seat’ and overlay process (i.e. completely breaking up, then compacting spots of cracked concrete before laying asphalt down) would be 25 years.
While most of the discussion revolved around Bland Blvd., businessman Paul Bachman, spoke about a drainage issue on 12th Street NE, saying it often floods over the curbs. He felt that issue should be taken care of before any other street repairs.
Because the project will use federal funds, it must be done as described. Roadways cannot be swapped for other streets. As the project was part of a 5-year DOT plan, these particular streets may not be eligible for another five years.
After taking in all of the concerns, the Council decided to table the issue until the next regular meeting on March 9. Because the issue was tabled other associated procedural steps were also put on hold.
In other Council Business:
- Annette Chihak of Flint Hills Resources presented a grant of $5,000 to the Independence Fire Department.
- The date for the first reading of the speed camera traffic enforcement and fine ordinaces was set for Monday, March 9.
- March 9 was also selected for the reading of an ‘Illegal Dumping’ Ordinance.
- Vacating and selling a parcel of property located on 12th Street NE was discussed. The interest buyer, Paul Bachman, negotiated with the Council to lower the base price from $2,843 to $2,396. The issue will have at least more public reading on March 9. A third reading way be waved.
- Public hearings for urban renewal agreements with Steve Gee Construction, Inc. and Geater Machining & Manufacturing Company were held. No public objections were offered.
- The Council approved the purchase of new camera equipment and the associated installation at the recycling area at Waste Management.
- Buchanan County Economic Development Director George Lake gave a presentation on a labor shed survey. He said Buchanan County is doing well compared to neighboring ‘rural’ counties.