INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors contended with a packed room for their May 6 meeting. About 30 rural residents attended the meeting and submitted a petition calling for the county to do a better job of maintaining the gravel roads, particularly frost boils on Frost Avenue.
For an hour and a half, County Engineer Brian Keierleber and Maintenance Superintendent Rick Wendling responded to comments and questions regarding rock size, ruts, and resources.
“We’re requesting safe roads,” said Chris Reynolds.
Several times during the meeting, people brought up concerns about emergency equipment being able to navigate the roads. Other suggestions were to purchase another maintainer, which the supervisors said may bring about a tax hike.
After the supervisors talked about the cost this year in overtime, Keierleber added that at least two projects were cut for this coming year. He also responded to a request to use more rock by saying the county has 727 miles of gravel roads and to lay one inch of rock would alone cost $16 million.
Katie Sweeney, a livestock farmer, was concerned about not only good roads to get feed to her cattle and the cattle out to market, but also maintaining her kids’ access to the school bus.
