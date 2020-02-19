INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence (OBOI) 2020 features Susan Wilson’s novel A Man of His Own. With programming relating to the themes of the book during February and March, the Independence Public Library offers panels and speakers, workshops, a staged reading, a movie, and other opportunities. OBOI will build a sense of community and encourage relationships while promoting literacy.
Area residents may borrow a copy of A Man of His Own from the library, a Little Free Library, or at one our three satellite locations in town – Em’s Coffee, the Falcon Center, and S&K Collectibles. Copies of the book are also available on the ereaders at the library and through BRIDGES for download to your device.
A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson is the amazing story of Pax, a rescued puppy, his life, and the lives of Rick, Francesca, and Keller. Set in the early 1940s, when America is being drawn into World War II, this is a story of love, courage, and rekindled hope. Pax, with his amazing loyalty, may be the only one who can guide his people home.
Programs aren’t the only thing related to the themes of the book! We have themed gift baskets that will be given away as prizes…a baseball basket, a writing basket, a One Book One Independence basket, a kids read alike basket, and a movie basket.
Individuals age five and up are welcome to participate. Enter the drawings by reading, attending programs, or completing activities. You can find the challenge on Beanstack (online reading and activity tracker) at https://independenceia.beanstack.org/, and/or pick up a paper copy at the library. Completing activities will earn you drawing entries for the gift baskets. Complete 10 activities to get an extra-special reward and a chance at additional grand prize baskets!
Programs right around the corner are an after-school EDGE program with the Otter Creek Animal Shelter on Wednesday, February 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., a panel of veterans with Retrieving Freedom on Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m., and a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24.
Retrieving Freedom is a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help military veterans and children with autism. The service dogs not only help with specific chores and perform tasks for their owners, but they also offer companionship and unconditional love.
The second of three book discussions will be on Monday, February 24. Share your thoughts on the 2020 selection beginning at 6:30 p.m. The last book discussion will be held Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 10, join us when we skype the author, Susan Wilson!
All of these library programs are free and open to the public. One Book One Independence (OBOI) programs are held at the library unless otherwise indicated. For more information or for help getting started with the challenge, stop by the library, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit http://www.independenceia.org/ and click on the spotlight at the bottom of the page, “And the OBOI 2020 Book Is.…”