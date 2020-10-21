BELLEVUE – Revenge sounds so mean. That’s why I like to call it “returning the favor,” and the East Buchanan Buccaneers went right back to Bellevue, after getting beat pretty handily just a week earlier (41-22) and put a whoopin’ of their own on the Comets, 30-6, on Friday night.
“The second time around, we seemed to play much more like we were capable of and had a swarming defense all night,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden.
On the offensive side, not much changed. The Bucs ran the ball a week ago and stayed right with that running attack, racking up 229 rushing yards.
“We really didn’t make any changes as we just went over our game film from the prior week and corrected our mistakes that we made,” said Alden. “The first time we played them, it just seemed like we were a step slow all night and got behind because we gave up too many big plays.”
But the real determining factor in this win was the Bucs’ defense. After giving up more than 400 yards of offense on October 9, the defense was outstanding, giving up only 171 total yards (67 yards passing and 104 rushing). The defense also created three huge turnovers. Connor Williams intercepted a pass, and jumped on a loose ball for a fumble recovery. Kaden Brockmeyer also recovered a Comet fumble.
Senior AJ Kremer led the Bucs’ attack with 98 rushing yards on 13 carries. Junior Connor Williams had 10 carries for 44 yards and a score. Freshman Tanner Thurn rushed for 42 yards on 9 carries and scored a touchdown. Senior TJ Lau had 21 yards on 11 carries and scored once. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer also had a touchdown and rushed for 16 yards on 4 carries. Lau only threw the ball 4 times for 54 yards.
Bellevue’s only touchdown came on a 40-yard fumble scoop-and-run by Jacob Waller.
“Offensively, we took control in the second half and really grinded out our running game,” said Coach Alden, “and I think over time it really wore on Bellevue as not only were we continuing to move the ball but also eating up a lot of clock, keeping the ball from their offense, and they started to get impatient.”
Defensively, Lau and senior Luke Recker led the team with 8.5 total tackles each. Kremer and Williams had 6 total tackles apiece.
“Overall, it was a great team win,” concluded Alden, “and our first playoff win since 2008, so that was nice to get off our backs.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 8 16 6 30
Bellevue 0 0 6 0 6
The Buccaneers will be back on the road this Friday when they travel to Monona to face Class A’s sixth-ranked Bulldogs of MFL Mar-Mac (7-1). These two teams have not played each other since 2013. Common opponents are Starmont, Maquoketa Valley, Wapsie Valley, and Alburnett. The Bulldogs’ only loss was to Wapsie Valley, 21-20.
Coach Alden added that MFL is an outstanding team, and that’s why they have been ranked all year. But with that said, Alden believes his team can compete for a chance to win if the team has another week of focused practices like they did this past week. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.