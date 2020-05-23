Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

NOTE - I published Independence high school softball records a few weeks ago and it was brought to my attention that these records were not accurate.  In the defense of the high school, it is impossible to go back and check for accuracy any further than what “Quik Stats of Iowa” will allow.  Quik Stats is a resource used by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).  There are no records for Independence pre-2009, on the Quik Stats site.  I went back eleven years and re-checked everything that I could.  Some categories were not kept in certain years; such as stolen bases and putouts.  But I did the best I could and this is an updated version.  

Tags