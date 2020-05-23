NOTE - I published Independence high school softball records a few weeks ago and it was brought to my attention that these records were not accurate. In the defense of the high school, it is impossible to go back and check for accuracy any further than what “Quik Stats of Iowa” will allow. Quik Stats is a resource used by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). There are no records for Independence pre-2009, on the Quik Stats site. I went back eleven years and re-checked everything that I could. Some categories were not kept in certain years; such as stolen bases and putouts. But I did the best I could and this is an updated version.
Revised Mustangs Softball Records
- Revised by Roger Johnson courtesy Quik Stats
