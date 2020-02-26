AURORA – Richard C. Rau, 85, of Aurora, Iowa, died Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Fr. Ray Atwood, Deacon Jim Patera, and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. A fourth degree Knights of Columbus rosary is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment is at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton, with military honors by the Aurora American Legion Post #435 honor guard.
Richard Clair Rau was born December 14, 1934, in Aurora, Iowa, the son of Clair David and Lillian Jane (Swarts) Rau.
Dick is survived by Marion, his wife of 60 years; three children; eight grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Kay) Rau of Casa Grande, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Pauline Rau of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Rau.
A memorial fund has been established. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.