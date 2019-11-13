INDEPENDENCE – Rick W. Frye, 47, of rural Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, on his family farm. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Rick Frye was born on October 20, 1972, in Independence, the son of Richard Norman and Lucretia Kay (Hansen) Frye. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1991, and then attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural studies from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. On June 2, 2012, he and the former Stephanie Lauren Myers were married in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Mr. Frye farmed and raised cattle, and he was a sale representative for Show Circuit Online Sales. He was a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
Mr. Frye is survived by his wife, Stephanie; one son, Colby Frye, and one daughter, McKinley Frye, both at home. He is also survived by his mother, Tish Frye of Independence; two brothers, Scott (Shalon) Frye of Independence, and Jeff Frye of Ankeny, Iowa; and three nephews.
A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.