INDEPENDENCE – The Salvation Army is still looking to fill slots to ring the bell at Fareway and Walmart.
Members of the Wapsie Warriors 4H Club were recently spotted at Fareway as part of a club challenge.
This year, Buchanan County Salvation Army is using SignUp.com to coordinate volunteers. Here’s how it works in three easy steps:
Choose the link below where you want to ring (Fareway or Walmart)
— Fareway: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH
— Walmart: https://signup.com/go/VDaYsni
Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like.
Sign up! It’s easy. You will not need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.
SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone.
If you prefer not to use your email address, please call or text Julie Johnson at 319-327-2072 to sign up manually. Let Julie know if you would like to ring at another location. She may be able to help with arrangements. Follow the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page for more information.