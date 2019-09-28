BRANDON – Rita M. Buhr Luloff, 92, of Archer City, Texas, formerly of Zapata, Texas, Brandon, Iowa, and Jesup, Iowa, passed away Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019, at Vista Living of Archer City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Rita was born February 13, 1927, near Westgate, Iowa, to the late Fred Buhr and Louise Mohlis Buhr. She married Everett Luloff on March 1, 1947, in Northwest Iowa. They farmed near Brandon until retirement. They then moved to Jesup, Iowa, and wintered in Zapata, Texas, eventually moving to Zapata.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Patsy Kepler of Archer City, Texas; her son, Jerry Luloff and his wife Joyce of Dade City, Florida; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or to Vista Living of Archer City, Attn: Office P.O. Box 786, Archer City, TX 76351.