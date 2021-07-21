INDEPENDENCE – There’s a lot happening as of late around River Ridge Golf Course, and golf course managers Chris and Jennifer Black want the public to know that, “Yes, we’re still here.”
Lizzy Rose, LLC, owned by the Blacks, has a five-year commitment to River Ridge Golf Course, and Chris Black wants everyone to know that golf at River Ridge is still alive and well.
With the closing of Okoboji Bar & Grill, the golf course stands on its own now, and the Blacks are committed to making this work, regardless of the lack of a country club/pro shop.
The maintenance shed on the southwest side of the course has been turned into the new pro shop. It is now known as the “pro shed,” and the Blacks have done an outstanding job of turning it into a warm and inviting place. There is seating outside with ambiance lighting strung above for that clubhouse feel.
“I genuinely care about the people,” said Chris Black, “and I love the golf course.”
Anyone who knows Chris and Jennifer knows how personable, pleasant, and inviting they are. Chris and his grounds- crew are working tirelessly to make sure the course is in great shape for the members and the public.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to close, and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to close. Parking is available on the north side of the pro shed. There are beverages available for purchase, but no food at this time.
Other things going on at River Ridge include men’s and women’s leagues. According to Chris there are 66 men in the Thursday night league and more than 55 in the women’s league. There is also a Couples’ Fun Night on Friday nights. It’s just for fun, and anyone can play.
Also, Chris is busy with his PGA Junior League that he has been associated with for years. Kids from Independence and Oelwein, ages 8-13, participate, travel around, and compete. Coaches include Chris Black and Mike Lewis.
PGA cards are welcome at River Ridge.