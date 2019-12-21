INDEPENDENCE – Robert A. “Bob” Bergman, 64, of Independence, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, after a hard-fought battle and complications with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome).
Bob was born on February 28, 1955 (two twenty-eight fifty-five) in Waterloo, the son of Alvin M. and Alice C. (Johnson) Bergman.
On August 12, 1978 he married Helen M. Shriver at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. They were later divorced on February 14, 2003.
Bob is survived by his two daughters and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 4 p.m. and a Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at a later date.