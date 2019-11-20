INDEPENDENCE – Robert B. Robison, 92, of Independence, Iowa, formerly of Walker, Iowa, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, at the United Methodist Church in Rowley with Rev. Susan Higdon officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Robert B. Robison was born on August 16, 1927, in Urbana, Iowa, the son of Lucius “Luke” Samson and Vera Leora (Walton) Robison. He attended school in Rowley, Iowa. On December 12, 1948, he and the former Betty Eileen Keller were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Mr. Robison farmed all of his life on his farm in Benton and Buchanan counties. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rowley for more than 80 years.
Mr. Robison is survived by his three daughters, Vicky (Mike) Grover of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Debra (Steve) Yeisley of Springville, Iowa, and Laurie (Louis) Folken of Walker, Iowa. He is also survived by five grandsons, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and one brother, Dean (Lynda) Robison of Dysart, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a great-grandson, and one sister, Delores Armstrong.
