INDEPENDENCE – Robert Joseph Richard, 74, of Tiffin, formerly of Independence, died on October 24, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. A mass of the resurrection will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, and from 9 a.m. until services on Monday at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop. A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., a military memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., and a parish vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Robert was born on June 3, 1945, in Marshalltown, Iowa. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1963. He attended the Finley School of Nursing, the University of Dubuque, and the University of Iowa where he earned a master’s degree in hospital and health administration. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and spent 34 years as the administrator of Buchanan County Health Center in Independence before retiring in 2010.
During his career, Robert served on numerous boards, including the Iowa Donor Network, Iowa Hospital Association, and The Wellmark Foundation. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, Iowa, and the Knights of Columbus,
Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Tiffin; son Matthew of Altoona; daughter Kelli of San Diego, California; son Michael (Wendy Holst) of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter Kara (Joey Steggall) of Iowa City; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosemary; siblings Gerald, Mary, and Ann; and a grandson, Anthony.
Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Donor Network, 550 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA 52317.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.